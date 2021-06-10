The NBA playoffs are still in full swing, but for the teams out of contention it’s time to focus on rebooting for the 2021-22 season.

For some teams that means finding a new head coach. Several teams, such as the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are looking for a new leader heading into the new season.

One of the names gaining steam in recent months has been Michigan head coach Juwan Howard. After taking the Wolverines to the Elite Eight, Howard was a popular name in NBA circles.

However, according to the latest report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Howard isn’t going anywhere.

“Michigan’s Juwan Howard continues to tell NBA teams he’s not interested in even a discussion on leaving Ann Arbor,” Woj said on Thursday afternoon. “Teams are also calling to gather intel on Memphis coach Penny Hardaway’s work. He’s going to get offers to interview for openings in this NBA job cycle.”

There’s plenty of reason for Howard to return to Michigan. He’s building a dominant program that just had a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

He and the Wolverines also have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in led by five-star power forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, and also features a trio of four-stars.