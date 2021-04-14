The Spun

On Wednesday afternoon, The Michigan Insider reported a “major shakeup” within the Wolverines recruiting department.

According to the report, Michigan Director of Recruiting Matt Dudek resigned his position. He’s expected to take on a similar role at Mississippi State, per the report.

The news came after The Michigan Insider reported Michigan showed interest in former Wolverine Courtney Morgan. The former UCLA, San Jose State, and Fresno State Director of Player Development will now take over for Dudek.

TMI reported Morgan received interest from Mississippi State. Instead, Michigan came calling and he decided to accept a position with the Wolverines.

That opened the door for Dudek to take over the same position with the Bulldogs, according to the report.

Morgan, a California native, played his college football for the Wolverines from 1999-2003. He flew up the collegiate ranks after he transitioned to a new role within the coaching staff.

He served just less than a year as a personnel executive for San Jose State’s football program before taking over as Fresno State’s top personnel man.

Now he’ll head back to his alma mater to help Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.