Report: Michigan Fires Defensive Coordinator Don Brown

The Michigan Wolverines entered the 2020 college football season with plenty of hype and were expected to compete for a conference title.

However, it was apparent early on that this Wolverines team just wasn’t very good. A season-opening win over Minnesota had Michigan fans feeling pretty good – but that feeling didn’t last long.

The Wolverines lost three straight games before a triple-overtime win over Rutgers. Unfortunately, that was the last win the Wolverines would find on the season.

A loss to Penn State and three canceled games later, Michigan finished with a 2-4 record. Of course, a disastrous season wouldn’t be complete without some turnover within the coaching ranks.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Wolverines reportedly fired defensive coordinator Don Brown. College football insider Bruce Feldman first reported the news.

SOURCE: #Michigan has dismissed defensive coordinator Don Brown. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 22, 2020

Brown has served as the Wolverines defensive coordinator since 2015. He led a dominant Michigan defense during thee 2016 season, but the Wolverines have regressed every year since.

Over the past five season, the Michigan defense has dropped in the defensive scoring ranks. In his first season, Brown led the Wolverines to a No. 2 scoring rank.

However, in 2020, the Wolverines took a massive step back – allowing over 34 points per game. With the defense continuing to regress, head coach Jim Harbaugh clearly thought a change was necessary.

Michigan will enter the 2021 season with a new defensive coordinator – whoever Harbaugh decides to hire.