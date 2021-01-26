Report: Michigan Adding Another Coach To Defensive Staff

The Michigan football program made another key addition to their defensive coaching staff ahead of the 2021 season.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com, UT Martin defensive line coach Ryan Osborn will join the Wolverines as a defensive analyst. Zenitz claimed that the highly respected assistant chose Michigan over Georgia who had planned to pursue him as well.

Osborn will add plenty of Power Five experience to Harbaugh’s staff despite just a few years coaching at the college level. Before he spent time with UT Martin, the defensive assistant worked under Dan Mullen at both Florida and Mississippi State. He clearly garnered respect from one of the better coaches in college football and will now make the move to work for another one.

The hire becomes just the latest at Michigan for Harbaugh, who seems content to rack up as many talented assistants at possible. After a tumultuous 2020 that ended in the termination of defensive coordinator Don Brown, the Wolverines are under fire to progress next season.

Among the other hires for Michigan earlier this week was highly touted high school coach Ron Bellamy, who will take over the responsibility for the team’s tight ends. Sherrone Moore, who spent three years at the position, was reassigned to a co-offensive coordinator/offensive line role.

Harbaugh will desperately hope that his many hires pay off in 2021. Despite re-upping with the Wolverines earlier this offseason, many believe sixth year head coach’s seat remains hot. If Michigan can’t deliver adequate results this next season, Harbaugh’s time with the program may very well be at the end of the road.