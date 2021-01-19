Report: Michigan Reportedly Hiring Dallas Cowboys Assistant

Jim Harbaugh is reportedly once again looking to the NFL to fill a position on his Michigan football staff.

According to multiple reports, Harbaugh will hire Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist as a defensive assistant. Per Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Linguist will serve as co-defensive coordinator.

Over the weekend, Harbaugh hired Baltimore Ravens linebackers coach Mike Macdonald as his new defensive coordinator, replacing Don Brown. Presumably, Linguist and Macdonald will work together running the Wolverines defense.

AL.com’s Matt Zenitz initially reported that Linguist was heading to Ann Arbor.

Sources: It's trending in the direction of Dallas Cowboys defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist joining the staff at Michigan. Highly thought of young coach who has also worked at Texas A&M, Minnesota and Mississippi State. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 19, 2021

Prior to being hired by the Cowboys, Linguist was the cornerbacks coach at Texas A&M in 2018 and 2019. He coached the entire secondary at Minnesota in 2017.

Linguist has also been on staff at Iowa State, Mississippi State, Buffalo, James Madison, Valdosta State and Baylor.

Harbaugh is looking to completely retool a Michigan defense that was uncharacteristically porous in 2020. These recent hires will be tasked with the responsibility of getting the unit in gear.