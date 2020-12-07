Report: Michigan Has A Lot Of Optimism About Ohio State Game

Is the Michigan-Ohio State game in jeopardy of getting canceled? The Wolverines are reportedly optimistic the game will go on as currently scheduled.

Michigan canceled its game against Maryland this past weekend. Jim Harbaugh then pushed the team’s media availability – which is typically conducted on Mondays – to mid-week.

Despite the recent events, Michigan is preparing to practice on Monday, which is obviously an optimistic sign the Wolverines can play this coming Saturday.

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan-Ohio State is on. The Wolverines are planning on practicing on Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game.

Sources: Lot of optimism out of Michigan today. They are preparing to practice, which is a good sign for playing the Ohio State game. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 7, 2020

The college football world may go up in flames if Michigan-Ohio State ends up being canceled. It would also have major implications within the Big Ten.

Ohio State has played just five regular-season games this year. The Big Ten requires teams to play six games to be eligible to play in the Big Ten Championship game. If Saturday’s game is cancelled, the Buckeyes would be ineligible to play for the conference title.

There is speculation Big Ten leaders may wind up changing the championship game’s requirements, though. Doing so would allow Ohio State – by far the conference’s best team – a chance to win the conference and cement a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Michigan, meanwhile, will probably get blown out on Saturday. It may wind up being one of the last time we see Jim Harbaugh on the Wolverines’ sideline.

Michigan-Ohio State is on schedule to be played this Saturday, barring any unforeseen circumstances.