Report: At Least 5 NFL Teams Are Interested In Jim Harbaugh

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sideline against Michigan State in a Big Ten football rivalry gameANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 16: Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh watches the pregame warm ups prior to the start of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The Jim Harbaugh/NFL rumors are running hot and heavy. Michigan insider John U. Bacon tossed some more grease on the fire tonight.

According to Bacon, “at least” five NFL teams have expressed interest in Harbaugh, who is finishing up his sixth season at Michigan. On Sunday, Pro Football Talk reported that Harbaugh was eyeing a potential return to the pros.

It should be noted that Bacon did not say if any of the NFL franchises actually discussed job offers with Harbaugh, merely that they showed interest.

Bacon also reported that Michigan AD Warde Manuel has talked about a contract extension with Harbaugh, whose current deal runs through the 2021 season.

The new contract would include a “lower base salary and buyout, though with good provisions to hire top assistants and large incentives for performance.”

This season, Michigan is 2-4 heading into Saturday’s game against Ohio State. The Wolverines have not had a losing season under Harbaugh.

Despite his team’s on-field struggles this fall and his 0-5 record against the Buckeyes, Harbaugh has still shown he can procure elite talent. Michigan’s current recruiting class ranks second in the Big Ten and ninth nationally.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.