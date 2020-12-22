Michigan football is moving on from Don Brown – and it isn’t the only coaching change that’s likely coming in Ann Arbor.

It appears Michigan leaders are sticking with Jim Harbaugh for at least one more season. It’s still a bit too early to move on from the veteran college football coach. He’ll have just a season or two more to try and lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten title.

Harbaugh is making a few coaching changes to try and spark such a movement with the 2020 season in the books. He parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Brown Tuesday afternoon, and it isn’t the only coaching change potentially on the horizon.

College football insider Adam Rittenberg reports Michigan likely isn’t done making coaching changes. It looks like a few more could be on the way.

Sources: #Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is out. Led incredible defenses early in his Michigan tenure but unit fell off sharply this year. Hearing other staff moves likely. @BruceFeldmanCFB first reported. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 22, 2020

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t really have a choice here. Michigan football has to improve, and coaching changes are necessary at this point.

It’s interesting Harbaugh’s first coaching change includes Don Brown. He’s a seasoned coordinator and one of the more respected in the game. Now, Harbaugh has some work to do to try and find his replacement.

Harbaugh may also want to try and find a replacement for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Gattis has done some good things with the Wolverines, but the offense isn’t close to where it needs to be to compete with the Big Ten’s best.

It appears more coaching changes are on the way in Ann Arbor.