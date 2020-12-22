The Spun

Report: More Staff Changes Are Likely Coming At Michigan

Don Brown looks on from the sideline.ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Don Brown reacts to a fourth quarter penalty during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Michigan football is moving on from Don Brown – and it isn’t the only coaching change that’s likely coming in Ann Arbor.

It appears Michigan leaders are sticking with Jim Harbaugh for at least one more season. It’s still a bit too early to move on from the veteran college football coach. He’ll have just a season or two more to try and lead the Wolverines to a Big Ten title.

Harbaugh is making a few coaching changes to try and spark such a movement with the 2020 season in the books. He parted ways with defensive coordinator Don Brown Tuesday afternoon, and it isn’t the only coaching change potentially on the horizon.

College football insider Adam Rittenberg reports Michigan likely isn’t done making coaching changes. It looks like a few more could be on the way.

Jim Harbaugh doesn’t really have a choice here. Michigan football has to improve, and coaching changes are necessary at this point.

It’s interesting Harbaugh’s first coaching change includes Don Brown. He’s a seasoned coordinator and one of the more respected in the game. Now, Harbaugh has some work to do to try and find his replacement.

Harbaugh may also want to try and find a replacement for offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. Gattis has done some good things with the Wolverines, but the offense isn’t close to where it needs to be to compete with the Big Ten’s best.

It appears more coaching changes are on the way in Ann Arbor.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.