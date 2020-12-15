Report: The Michigan vs. Iowa Game Is Now In Jeopardy

A new report emerged on Tuesday afternoon suggesting that Saturday’s Michigan vs. Iowa game might be in jeopardy.

The Big Ten crossover game apparently is in danger of getting canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. Michigan’s last two games have been called off due to an outbreak of positive tests within the program.

News broke earlier this week that the two teams would meet during championship week to play an additional regular season game. Both fanbases sounded thrilled as each program could use another win to bolster morale going into the offseason.

But, it goes without saying that safety remains the top priority.

The report of a possible cancelation came from Michigan insider Chris Balas who said that there would be more information to come soon.

SOURCES: Michigan at Iowa in jeopardy due to COVID-19 concerns, etc. More to come. — Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) December 15, 2020

Both programs have incentives to play this weekend, but for drastically different reasons.

For Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines, the motivation would be to end the 2020 season on a high note. After lofty expectations before the year got under way the program crashed and burned, going 2-4 through six games. Harbaugh immediately went on the hot seat once again as the college football world called for a change in Ann Arbor. Although a win over the Hawkeyes wouldn’t necessarily save his job, it would go a long way towards saving the school’s dignity.

Meanwhile, No. 16 Iowa hoped that this weekend’s game might bolster their postseason standing. After starting off 0-2, Kirk Ferentz’s team rattled off six straight wins to finish second in the Big Ten West. Beating Michigan wouldn’t be a huge accomplishment but could help the Hawkeyes into a well-respected bowl game.

At this point though, the game looks to be in serious trouble. Hopefully, both programs can remain healthy and in the best case scenario, take the field come Friday.

Stay tuned for additional updates regarding the status of Michigan vs. Iowa.