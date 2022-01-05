Report: Who Michigan Would Hire If Jim Harbaugh Leaves For NFL

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, A report from the Athletic speculated that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh might be “tempted” to leave for the NFL.

“And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL,” the report read. “‘I think it’s real,’ said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.”

While this is just a report at the time, it’s interesting to think about who might take over if Harbaugh leaves. There are plenty of coaches that would love to land a job like Michigan, but who would the Wolverines want?

Well, according to a new report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, there is one name on the list. He said Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien would be a candidate to take over.

“Would expect Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien to generate some traction for the job,” Rittenberg said. “He would have been a serious candidate after the 2020 season if Michigan and Harbaugh parted ways.”

Re: Jim Harbaugh/NFL situation @BruceFeldmanCFB reported, the Raiders are likeliest spot if JH wants to return to NFL. He started coaching career w/ Oak Raiders. Before Michigan, he and his wife lived on West Coast. I'd heard Giants job could have interested him if it was open. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 5, 2022

Rittenberg noted two internal candidates for the job as well. He suggested offensive coordinator Josh Gattis would be a primary candidate. He also named running backs coach Mike Hart as a potential replacement.

Of course, this is all IF Harbaugh decides to leave.

Will he?