ESPN football analyst Rich Eisen went on a tirade Thursday. The “Rich Eisen Show” host lamented critics who hold his alma mater’s Michigan Wolverines to what he believes are unfair standards.

One such critic is Heisman trophy winner Tim Tebow. The former Florida quarterback appeared on ESPN’s First Take Thursday morning and put Michigan on “upset alert.”

“Yeah, [Minnesota] had a couple of losses at the end of last year, but they’re recruiting and competing with some of the big-time Big Ten teams.” Tebow said. “Yes, they’ve lost a couple of really good players, but Michigan has got to show up. If not, Minnesota can really put an L on their schedule in Week 1.”

Eisen must be aware that a Michigan loss is a possibility, but that isn’t what he took offense to. He was clearly appalled that Tebow would even consider the number 18 Wolverines losing to the number 21 Golden Gophers (who are coming of a stellar 2019 season) an upset.

In the midst of his rant, Eisen called out and mocked Tebow multiple times:

“You mean we’re supposed to win the game on the road during a pandemic? Is that what we’re supposed to do? Against a team that had a dynamite 2019 and have proper expectations of being a top 25 team?”

Eisen also addressed the difficulty of Michigan’s schedule. Playing four teams currently in the top 25, the Wolverines arguably have the toughest road in the Big 10. Eisen argues that the Michigan brand and pedigree is what stuck them with this daunting schedule.

With Big 10 football kicking off for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, we’ll have to wait and see if Michigan can live up to the lofty expectations.