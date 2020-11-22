Rich Eisen Reacts To Jim Harbaugh’s Quarterback Decision

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan led a daring comeback on Saturday night to eek out a 48-42 win over Rutgers in triple overtime. The Wolverines scored 28 second-half points thanks to replacement quarterback Cade McNamara to earn their second win of the 2020 campaign.

The sophomore quarterback replaced starter Joe Milton early on in the first half and led the team’s comeback. He ended the game with 260 yards and four touchdowns, completing 27 of his 36 passes in the win. McNamara also scrambled into the endzone in the second overtime to keep Michigan alive.

Michigan alumni Rich Eisen was one of the many to praise the play of the Wolverines’ back-up field general. The well-known radio host issued a series of tweets during the game on Saturday, celebrating his team’s new quarterback.

Take a look:

McNamara for President. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 22, 2020

Eisen wasn’t the only one to celebrate McNamara’s performance on Saturday. Harbaugh also spoke highly of his young quarterback’s play.

“He was outstanding. Really gritty, really gritty performance,” Harbaugh said. “In all ways. Execution was outstanding. His play was inspiring, can’t say enough great things. So proud of him. Reminds me of some of the great comeback wins that I’ve been a part of.”

After the game, McNamara talked about how he feels like he earned the starting job.

“Personally I feel like I’ve done enough for me to be put in that position,” McNamara said. “That’s Coach Harbaugh’s decision. Whatever is best for the team, that’s Coach Harbaugh’s decision. From a personal view, I feel like I’m confident enough in myself that if my number is called again that I would perform the same way. My job as a leader is to help lead these boys to another victory.”

It’s not outlandish to say that McNamara took some of the pressure off of Harbaugh that’s flowed in from Michigan critics this season. With the win, the Wolverines might’ve reached a turning point in their disappointing 2020 season.

Now at 2-3, Michigan will try to get back to .500 when they play Penn State (0-5) next Saturday.