Rich Rodriguez Has Honest Admission About The Michigan Job

Rich Rodriguez had to make the extremely tough decision of choosing to coach Michigan over Alabama back in 2007. It’s a decision he wishes he wouldn’t have made.

Rodriguez had a miserable three years in Ann Arbor, compiling an abysmal 15-22 record that included just six Big Ten wins. His exit came nearly as soon as he entered.

As for Alabama, it made the decision to hire Nick Saban after losing out on Rodriguez. Rodriguez’ decision to choose Michigan turned out to be a massive blessing in disguise at the time for the Crimson Tide.

Despite struggling at Michigan, though, Rodriguez believes he would’ve had immense success had he chosen Alabama back in the day.

“We all have things in our lives that we would do differently if we had that opportunity,” Rodriguez told ESPN’s Chris Low. “And, sure, hindsight is always 20-20, but Alabama would have been a better fit for me than Michigan. But it all happened, and you live and learn.”

After three years with the Wolverines, Rodriguez went to the Pac-12 to coach the Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona replaced him with Kevin Sumlin after five seasons. Rodriguez spent last season serving as the Ole Miss offensive coordinator.

New Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has chosen to not retain Rodriguez for the 2020 season.