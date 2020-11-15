Rich Rodriguez Is Trending During Michigan’s Game Tonight

Tonight couldn’t get any worse for the Michigan Wolverines and their fans – that is, until Rich Rodriguez started trending on social media.

The Wolverines are getting ran out of Ann Arbor at the hands of the Wisconsin Badgers. No. 13 Wisconsin got out to a 28-0 lead at the half and never looked back. Some are starting to wonder if this is one of the last games we’ll see Harbaugh on the Michigan sideline.

Harbaugh just hasn’t panned out for the Wolverines the way the program had hoped when they hired him. Michigan will move to 1-3 this evening with four games remaining this season, including the big one versus Ohio State.

It’s a dreadful evening in Ann Arbor and for Michigan fans everywhere. It got a bit worse once Rich Rodriguez started trending on Twitter. Some are calling this the worst season since Rich Rod was with the program years ago.

“Year 6. Keep telling me this is better than Hoke & Rich Rod,” writes sports reporter Jordan Strack. “Keep being delusional. This is JV against Varsity. Ohio State could score 100 if they wanted against this team.”

Year 6. Keep telling me this is better than Hoke & Rich Rod. Keep being delusional. This is JV against Varsity. Ohio State could score 100 if they wanted against this team. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 15, 2020

He isn’t the only one comparing this season to the Rich Rodriguez days. Take a look a few more tweets comparing the two below.

Year 6 of the Jim Harbaugh era is challenging 2008 Rich Rod as the worst team in the last 40 years of Michigan football. — Michael Spath (@MichaelSpathITH) November 15, 2020

Jim Harbaugh is so bad that Rich Rod is trending on Twitter right now — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) November 15, 2020

Currently trending on Twitter:

#1 Michigan

#7 Milton

#13 Don Brown

#18 Ann Arbor

#22 Rich Rod In this time of unprecedented discord, the whole internet has come together to make fun of the Michigan Wolverines. You’re welcome, America. — Nate Weatherup (@NateWeatherup) November 15, 2020

What’s been a nightmarish season became one of the worst nights in Michigan football history this evening. It’s not going to get any better this season, either.