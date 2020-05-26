Rivals.com Names No. 1 Uniform In Big Ten

Debates about uniforms and helmets are always great offseason fodder for college football fans. When it comes to uniforms, the Big Ten has some of the nation’s best.

Most college football fans are traditionalists, and that’s certainly the case in the Big Ten. God forbid you mess with Michigan’s winged helmet, Penn State’s classic blues or Ohio State’s garnet and gray.

This week, a three-man panel of Rivals.com analysts–Mike Farrell, Adam Gorney and Woody Wommack–ranked all of the Power 5 uniforms, including the Big Ten. Surely, their poll won’t cause any controversy.

Atop the Big Ten rankings was Michigan, followed Ohio State and Nebraska. Northwestern came in last.

“Arguably the most iconic helmet in college football and great uniforms overall. Maize and Blue has become known to prospects and fans alike,” Farrell wrote about the UM unis. Both he and Gorney ranked the Wolverines’ outfits not just tops in the Big Ten but No. 1 in all of college football.

Who will be most angry about this list? Well, Ohio State fans don’t like finishing second to Michigan in anything, but we’re going to guess Penn State fans will be the most upset.

Not only did the Nittany Lions only come in sixth in the Big Ten, but Farrell ranked their no-frills getup 61st out 65 Power 5 teams. There won’t be much happiness in Happy Valley about that.