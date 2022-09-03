Robert Griffin III Makes Interesting Comment After Michigan Touchdown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III has seen a meteoric rise in the broadcasting industry. Today, he was on the call for ESPN/ABC on the Michigan vs. Colorado State game.

RG3, the former Heisman winner, is no doubt talented. But some fans are questioning one of the comments he made during his call of the Michigan game.

After a Wolverines touchdown, Griffin told viewers there's an "orgy" in the end-zone. We're not really sure what he meant by that.

“And what do you know guys, it’s an orgy in the endzone," he said.

A pretty odd comment. We wouldn't be surprised if ESPN executives give Robert Griffin III a call after the game.

Michigan, meanwhile, got off to a strong start to the 2022 season. The Wolverines beat the Colorado State Rams 51-7 to improve to 1-0 on the season.