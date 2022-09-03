Robert Griffin III Reacts To Atmosphere At Big House

WACO, TX - AUGUST 31: Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on August 31, 2014 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Big House out in Ann Arbor is one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III is experiencing it first-hand this Saturday afternoon.

RG3 is on the call for the Wolverines' season opener today. He has quite the view of Michigan Stadium from the press box.

After witnessing the raucous environment for a few quarters, Griffin has one word to describe it: "Wild."

"The atmosphere here at The BIG HOUSE is WILD," said Griffin.

He's right. Michigan Stadium is one of the best in the sport when it's at its best. It appears that day is today.

Better yet, the Wolverines are putting on a show in today's season opener against Colorado State. They currently lead the Rams 37-0 in the third quarter.

Catch the game on ABC.