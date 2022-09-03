Robert Griffin III Reacts To Atmosphere At Big House
The Big House out in Ann Arbor is one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III is experiencing it first-hand this Saturday afternoon.
RG3 is on the call for the Wolverines' season opener today. He has quite the view of Michigan Stadium from the press box.
After witnessing the raucous environment for a few quarters, Griffin has one word to describe it: "Wild."
"The atmosphere here at The BIG HOUSE is WILD," said Griffin.
He's right. Michigan Stadium is one of the best in the sport when it's at its best. It appears that day is today.
Better yet, the Wolverines are putting on a show in today's season opener against Colorado State. They currently lead the Rams 37-0 in the third quarter.
Catch the game on ABC.