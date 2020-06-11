Rocco Spindler, No. 2 Offensive Guard, Has Top 5 Schools

If you want to win a national championship, you have to build up your trenches by winning recruiting battles. Nearly every program in the nation has offered four-star offensive guard Rocco Spindler, but just five schools have made the cut.

The Michigan native took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to announce Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State and LSU are still in the mix for his recruitment. The Wolverines have been the favorite for some time now, but Notre Dame is surging and could end up landing the elite prospect.

Fans of Spindler and the schools involved in his recruitment will have to wait a bit longer for his commitment decision. Spindler “will NOT be committing anytime soon,” per his Twitter announcement.

Spindler’s the No. 2 offensive guard and 44th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports composite score. The 6-foot-4.5, 315-pound offensive lineman projects as a guard, center or defensive lineman at the next level. Most experts expect he’ll play guard.

Rocco has football in his DNA. His father, Marc, played at Pitt before taking his talents to the NFL in 1990. Marc was a third-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 1990 NFL Draft. He played in the league until 1998.

Schools in the mix for Rocco’s recruitment are hoping he can have the same impact his father had.

