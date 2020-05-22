4-Star Recruit Rocco Spindler Announces Five Finalists

On Friday afternoon, four-star offensive lineman Rocco Spindler shared important news regarding his recruitment. The Michigan native has trimmed his list of suitors down to five teams.

Spindler is the No. 44 overall recruit and No. 2 offensive guard in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. His father, Marc Spindler, was selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 1990 NFL Draft.

A plethora of Power Five programs extended scholarship offers to Spindler. He’s extremely versatile on the offensive line and has shown he can even play defensive tackle. That type of versatility has made him a hot commodity for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The official announcement from Spindler took place on his Twitter account. Ohio State, LSU Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State are the five finalists for the four-star recruit.

It’s surprising to see Oklahoma off Spindler’s list of suitors. The Sooners were in the mix prior to this announcement.

247Sports lead experts are conflicted on which team will land Rocco Spindler’s commitment. Half of the votes are going to Michigan, while the other half is leaning in Notre Dame’s favor.

Ohio State, LSU and Penn State are very much in the mix as well. They’re all elite programs that recruit well on a yearly basis.

The Buckeyes currently have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2021, but something tells us Ryan Day wouldn’t mind adding another four-star recruit.