Seth Greenberg Says There’s 1 Biggest Threat For Gonzaga In March

Michigan basketball has established itself as one of the top three teams in college basketball, and ESPN’s Seth Greenberg thinks they could be best equipped to challenge Gonzaga.

Gonzaga remains undefeated and alone atop the national polls. Baylor’s loss to Kansas on Saturday night knocked the Bears from the ranks of the unbeaten and likely cleared the way for Michigan to be bumped up to No. 2 in the country.

On SportsCenter this morning, Greenberg broke down what makes Gonzaga so special before naming the team he thinks is most likely to beat the Bulldogs in March.

Greenberg picked the Wolverines.

“Why Michigan? Well, first and foremost, to take a team out of transition, the best way to do it is to be efficient offensively. Michigan is extremely efficient offensively,” Greenberg said, via 247Sports. “They can play through the post with (center) Hunter Dickinson. They’ve got floor gamers all over the floor. Every time (forward) Isaiah Livers shoots the ball, you think it’s going in. But then, on the other end, defensively, they can keep you in front and they can have a matchup — if Kispert goes to four for Gonzaga, (wing) Franz Wagner’s one of the best defenders in the country. He’s a 6-foot-9-inch hybrid forward. They have a matchup there. They can own the tempo of the game, play through the post. I think this Michigan team can — and might have an opportunity to — beat Gonzaga.”

Michigan handled its business against Indiana on Saturday, beating the Hoosiers 73-57 to move to 18-1 on the season and 13-1. The Wolverines are 5-0 since returning from a two-week COVID pause, with three of those wins coming over ranked teams.

Head coach Juwan Howard has his team rolling, and looking every bit like a national championship contender as the calendar gets ready to turn to March.