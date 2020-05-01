The Spun

Shea Patterson Rumored Giants Deal Is Reportedly False

Shea Patterson of Michigan drops back against Rutgers.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a second quarter pass while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A few years ago, the thought of Shea Patterson going undrafted would’ve been considered absurd, especially since he was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. That turned into a reality last weekend, when all 32 teams passed up on the former Michigan quarterback.

Unlike hundreds of other undrafted prospects, Patterson didn’t sign a deal once the draft ended. On Friday morning, a report emerged stating that he signed a contract with the New York Giants. Well, it appears that hasn’t happened – at least not yet.

Giants reporter Matt Lombardo is reporting that any rumor about Patterson to New York is “inaccurate” at this time. He didn’t say anything about the front office potentially signing him in the future though.

Either way, the wait continues for Patterson. Unfortunately, the current state of the league makes it tough for players to sign deals because face-to-face meetings are not allowed for the foreseeable future.

Last season, Shea Patterson threw for 3,061 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Patterson had a message for his doubters after the draft came to an end, tweeting “I will be more than ready when my number is called.”

There’s still a chance he lands a rookie contract by this weekend, but for now, the G-Men did not add Patterson to their roster.

