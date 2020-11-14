Shea Patterson Has A 2-Word Message For Michigan Tonight

It’s do-or-die time for the Michigan Wolverines tonight, as they’ll try to snap their two-game losing streak. With kickoff only a few hours away, Shea Patterson went on social media to share a message to his alma mater.

Patterson, who had a solid run with the Wolverines for two seasons, has to be a little disappointed with the way his former team looks this season. Jim Harbaugh’s crew made a statement in their season opener, but then had putrid performances against Michigan State and Indiana.

Next up for the Wolverines is a showdown with the Wisconsin Badgers. Though he didn’t have much to say about tonight’s game, Patterson just tweeted “BEAT WISCONSIN!”

Last season, Wisconsin blew out Michigan at home. Jonathan Taylor ran all over Don Brown’s defense, finishing the game with 203 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Taylor won’t be around this time to carry the Badgers on offense, but redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz should have a solid performance against a defense that gave up 38 points to the Hoosiers last Saturday.

If Mertz plays well tonight against the Wolverines, it’ll put a ton of pressure on Joe Milton to match him score for score.

Kickoff for this game is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Michigan Stadium. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for ABC.