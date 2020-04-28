Shea Patterson Has A Message After Going Undrafted

Shea Patterson was being pegged as a potential first-round draft pick just a few years ago. But after an underwhelming collegiate career, the former five-star recruit didn’t hear his name called during the 2020 NFL Draft this past weekend.

To make matters worse, Patterson has yet to be signed as an undrafted free-agent. Unless a team reaches out in coming days, he may be out of luck. As of Monday evening, it appears the former Ole Miss and Michigan QB will have to wait until rookie camps begin ahead of the 2020 season for another opportunity to arise.

It’s a bit puzzling as to why Patterson hasn’t been picked up yet. He did enough in college to at least warrant a bit of interest from teams around the league.

But Patterson isn’t letting the difficult circumstances detour his NFL aspirations. The 6-foot-2 QB tweeted he’ll be “more than ready” when his number finally gets called, via his personal Twitter:

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity…I will be more than ready when my number is called. — Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) April 27, 2020

Patterson was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2016 class. He showed some flashes, but overall his on-field play never amounted to the hype generated by his five-star rating.

After stops at both Ole Miss and Michigan, many thought he’d at least get a shot on an NFL roster.

But Patterson continues to be in limbo as he awaits calls from the NFL.