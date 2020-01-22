The Spun

Shea Patterson Having “Miserable” Day At Senior Bowl

Shea Patterson of Michigan drops back against Rutgers.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 28: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines throws a second quarter pass while playing the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The second day of Senior Bowl practice kicked off earlier this morning.

Former Michigan starting quarterback Shea Patterson was one of the marquee names to take the field in Mobile this week.

On Tuesday, Patterson struggled to find success. So much so that one NFL draft analyst suggested Patterson was not draftable.

With another day to showcase his talent and show NFL scouts what he can do, Patterson reportedly dropped the ball – figuratively and literally. According to Detroit Lions beat writer Kyle Meinke, Patterson is off to a “miserable” start on Day 2.

“Michigan QB Shea Patterson off to a miserable start on Day 2 at the Senior Bowl,” Meinke said about Patterson. “He’s missed short, he’s missed long, he’s thrown a couple outright ducks and he just got chewed out for dropping a second snap.”

It’s not a good sign for the former Wolverines starter, who threw for 5,661 yards and 45 touchdowns against 15 interceptions during his career at Michigan.

The Senior Bowl doesn’t actually take place until Saturday, so Patterson has a few more days to showcase his talent. He’ll have to improve over the next couple of days if he wants to be drafted in April.

Stay tuned for the latest.


