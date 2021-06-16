Shea Patterson Takes New Step In Professional Football Career

After two accomplished seasons at Michigan, Shea Patterson never got the massive NFL opportunity that he hoped for. However, it looks like he will get a chance to make a name for himself north of the border.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Patterson has signed with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. The team announced the addition of the former Ole Miss and Michigan cornerback in a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

Patterson, 24, will get his first major professional opportunity with the Lions after last playing with the Blues of the U.S. developmental Spring League. He attended training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020 but was waived in July before the beginning of the regular season.

Despite the rollercoaster start to his professional career, Patterson seems excited about the opportunity awaiting him in the CFL.

“O’Canada! New chapter begins…Let’s get it!!” Patterson tweeted on Wednesday.

BC Lions in the CFL signed former Michigan QB Shea Patterson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 16, 2021

O’Canada! New chapter begins…Let’s get it!! 📈❤️🤍 @BCLions — Shea Patterson (@SheaPatterson_1) June 16, 2021

Patterson is best known for his two years spent at Michigan, where he earned All Big Ten Third Team honors for his performance in the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He ended his collegiate career with 5,661 passing yards, 45 touchdowns and 15 interceptions as a Wolverine but never led the program to the level of national prominence that the fanbase yearned for.

Before he arrived in Ann Arbor, Patterson played in 10 games for Ole Miss. He transferred to Michigan after the 2017 season.

Patterson might not have the talent or the arm strength to find his way back onto an NFL roster anytime soon. However, his new opportunity in the CFL could catapult his name back into the conversation around the league.

The BC Lions open up their 2021 season on August 6. Time will tell if Patterson starts the game under center.