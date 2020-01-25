Shea Patterson’s Senior Bowl Performance Draws Mixed Reviews

Shea Patterson needed to have an impressive week at the Senior Bowl to boost his NFL Draft stock. But a turbulent Senior Bowl game performance is drawing mostly negative reviews on the former Michigan QB.

Patterson’s first play of the game was an electric, 75-yard touchdown strike. The 6-foot-2 passer found former TCU RB Darius Anderson on a wheel route that broke free due to busted defensive coverage.

Patterson’s touchdown toss was an impressive play, but not necessarily due to his abilities. To be quite honest, it was simply a pitch-and-catch to a wide open Anderson, as seen in the video below.

Shea Patterson 🚀 Darius Anderson 75 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/SjuQbPdGSM — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020

Later in the second quarter, Patterson displayed his inaccurate tendencies that were glaringly obvious in college. He badly missed an open receiver across the middle of the field, sailing the ball over the receiver’s head for an interception.

This was ugly.

Georgia Southern’s Kindle Vildor intercepts the Shea Patterson deep ball! pic.twitter.com/3y2QvhZxvn — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 25, 2020

On his final drive of the day, Patterson nearly threw another interception. But he followed it up with a nice play, escaping the defensive line rush, rolling out to the right and finding an open receiver downfield.

Nice play by Shea Patterson to extend the play and find a wide open Quartney Davis. Davis beat CB Dane Jackson with a nice route #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/BTqozNMN3l — Fair Shake Football (@FairshakeFB) January 25, 2020

Patterson finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 131 yards passing, 75 of which came on a single play. He also tossed one touchdown and an interception.

The former Michigan and Ole Miss QB displayed some weaknesses in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. But it seems he made enough good plays to counter-balance his mistakes.

