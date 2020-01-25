Shea Patterson’s Senior Bowl Performance Draws Mixed Reviews

The Spun

A closeup of Michigan QB Shea Patterson throwing a pass.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 29: Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines looks pass against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Shea Patterson needed to have an impressive week at the Senior Bowl to boost his NFL Draft stock. But a turbulent Senior Bowl game performance is drawing mostly negative reviews on the former Michigan QB.

Patterson’s first play of the game was an electric, 75-yard touchdown strike. The 6-foot-2 passer found former TCU RB Darius Anderson on a wheel route that broke free due to busted defensive coverage.

Patterson’s touchdown toss was an impressive play, but not necessarily due to his abilities. To be quite honest, it was simply a pitch-and-catch to a wide open Anderson, as seen in the video below.

Later in the second quarter, Patterson displayed his inaccurate tendencies that were glaringly obvious in college. He badly missed an open receiver across the middle of the field, sailing the ball over the receiver’s head for an interception.

This was ugly.

On his final drive of the day, Patterson nearly threw another interception. But he followed it up with a nice play, escaping the defensive line rush, rolling out to the right and finding an open receiver downfield.

Patterson finished the game 6-of-10 passing for 131 yards passing, 75 of which came on a single play. He also tossed one touchdown and an interception.

The former Michigan and Ole Miss QB displayed some weaknesses in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. But it seems he made enough good plays to counter-balance his mistakes.

