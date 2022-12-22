Sports World Is Not Happy With Juwan Howard's Behavior

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Basketball Coach Juwan Howard of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a play during the first half of a college basketball game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Crisler Arena on November 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard went viral on Wednesday night because he lost his composure on the sideline.

In the final minute of the Michigan-North Carolina game, Howard got into a shouting match with an official. Things got so heated that he needed to be held back by his own players.

Howard didn't appreciate that his players held him back. The cameras showed him yelling at them as well.

Following Michigan's loss to North Carolina, the basketball world ripped Howard for his behavior.

"I like Juwan Howard's fight and this particular moment isn't too bad," Mike Lacett of Charlotte Sports Live tweeted. "That said, it's yet another rough look for a guy who's had some bad moments on the bench."

"Michigan drops to 7-4 with 4 losses against all 4 projected NCAA teams they played in the non-conference. Juwan Howard is a sore loser," one person said.

"Juwan Howard coaches like a man who was on a team that lost a National Championship 30 years ago because his teammate called a timeout that they didn’t have and he’s still big mad about it," another person wrote.

With the loss on Wednesday night, Michigan fell to 7-4 on the season.

Michigan will try to get back in the win column next Thursday when it hosts Central Michigan.