Sports World Pays Tribute To Longtime Michigan Announcer

Longtime Michigan and Detroit sportscaster Frank Beckmann passed away on Saturday after a battle with vascular dementia. He was 72.

In a nearly 50-year career, Beckmann was the voice of Michigan athletics, called Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers games and much more. He spent the final 17 years of his career in the studio at WJR-AM hosting a morning show.

When you are have a career as long as Beckmann did, you tend to leave an indelible mark on fans and listeners. Not surprisingly, there have been tributes pouring in for the man from around the Michigan and Detroit sports worlds.

Here are just a snippet of them.

Michigan lost a great voice last night. Frank used his powerful voice to elevate those around him. In his honor, let’s continue his legacy by doing the same. Rest In Peace, Frank.https://t.co/WZmFkB78bn — John James (@JohnJamesMI) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann cared deeply about Detroit and Michigan. His passion for baseball and sports will forever be remembered. pic.twitter.com/FpkiOxU9R8 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) February 13, 2022

Our condolences to the family of one of the great play-by-play announcers, Frank Beckmann. Thanks for some of the greatest radio calls in school history. RIP 🙏 https://t.co/ijE8TqVdNC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann 1949-2022. Thank you my friend for all you were, and all you became. It was my good fortune to share with you some of the time you had on the planet. You ran a great race, Rest in peace, you’ve earned it. pic.twitter.com/NVpJF8lt2S — Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) February 13, 2022

Rest In Peace, Frank Beckmann, who, like Bob Ufer, was a big reason why generations of fans fell in love with Michigan football. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BSfHegFGA0 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) February 13, 2022

Sending our love to Frank Beckmann and his family. We are all thinking about you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rUP3cNTz60 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 12, 2022

Frank Beckmann — a Detroit Radio Titan. One of my favorite calls of all-time was when Frank called Robert Fick’s grand slam in Tiger Stadium’s final game. Frank ran into this call like Fick ran into this fastball. A voice of my childhood. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/WmirXsCXAo — Dan Hasty 🎙 (@ThatDanHasty) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann’s love for Detroit sports and its teams was undeniable. We salute a broadcasting legend and send our thoughts and prayers to the entire Beckmann family. pic.twitter.com/t3C7S2zmAe — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) February 13, 2022

Frank Beckmann.. a very talented broadcaster. I am amazed at how much he knew about everything in the world besides sports. In many ways he was like JP McCarthy in that regard. Smooth on the air and could carry on a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed hockey & the Red Wings too. — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) February 13, 2022

This is terrific. Young @radiomike519 wrote a letter to Frank Beckmann in 1993 asking for career advice, and take a look at the time and care that went into the response. https://t.co/yhdS8YqyMg — Neal Rubin (@nealrubin_dn) February 13, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Beckmann’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace, and may his voice and the memories it left live on for years.