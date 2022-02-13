The Spun

Sports World Pays Tribute To Longtime Michigan Announcer

Longtime Michigan and Detroit sportscaster Frank Beckmann passed away on Saturday after a battle with vascular dementia. He was 72.

In a nearly 50-year career, Beckmann was the voice of Michigan athletics, called Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers games and much more. He spent the final 17 years of his career in the studio at WJR-AM hosting a morning show.

When you are have a career as long as Beckmann did, you tend to leave an indelible mark on fans and listeners. Not surprisingly, there have been tributes pouring in for the man from around the Michigan and Detroit sports worlds.

Here are just a snippet of them.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Beckmann’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace, and may his voice and the memories it left live on for years.

