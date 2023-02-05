Sports World Reacts To Michigan Beating Ohio State Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 30: Hunter Dickinson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts during the first half against the UCLA Bruins in the Elite Eight round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Michigan men's basketball picked up a much-needed win over Ohio State on Sunday, beating the Buckeyes 77-69 in Ann Arbor.

The win moved the Wolverines to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big Ten, while Ohio State dropped to 11-12 on the season and 3-9 in conference play.

Michigan fans are enjoying their win today and recent dominance over their most-hated rival.

"Michigan has (still) won its most recent games against Ohio State in football, men's basketball and hockey," noted The Michigan Insider's Alejandro Zuniga.

"Probably their best game this season AND it was against their rival. Sweet as can be!" said one Wolverines fan.

"Ohio can’t beat us in football or basketball, tough," added another UM supporter.

"What can they beat us in?" asked a third.

Center Hunter Dickinson led the way for the Wolverines today, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Jett Howard added 16 points, and Kobe Bufkin chipped in with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Michigan is back at action at home on Wednesday against Nebraska.