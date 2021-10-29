Former Michigan Star Has Blunt Message For Michigan State

If Michigan fans aren’t fired up for Saturday’s matchup against Michigan State, they may want to listen to Taylor Lewan’s press conference from this afternoon.

Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, spent his college career at Michigan. Unsurprisingly, he believes the Wolverines are going to dismantle the Spartans this weekend in East Lansing.

“Michigan State is our little brother,” Lewan told reporters during Friday’s press conference. “Now, I know what you’re thinking. From 2009 to 2013, when I was there, did Michigan State dunk us? Yes or no question. And I’m not here to talk about when I was there, I’m here to talk right now.

“Michigan is the No. 2 defense in the country – I’m not here to talk about Georgia being No. 1. Michigan, the boys in blue, are the No. 2 defense in the country. Our offense, yeah they say we’re run heavy, but our pass game is coming along. Overall, Michigan State is going to get donkeyed at home in East Lansing.”

Before he wrapped up his answer for that Michigan-related question, Lewan said “I’m not going to say the f-word, but… Michigan State.”

If Michigan doesn’t win, Lewan is going to have to eat his words.

The Wolverines are the odds-on favorites to win this Saturday’s game, but the Spartans are more than capable of coming out on top.

Kickoff for this game is at 12 p.m. ET on FOX.