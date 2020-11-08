Terry Bradshaw Uses 1 Word To Describe Jim Harbaugh’s Performance

After losing to Indiana on Saturday, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are 1-2. Harbaugh’s seat is getting to be scorching.

Even before yesterday’s game, the heat was turning up on the sixth-year UM head coach. Even Terry Bradshaw, on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” took his shots at Harbaugh.

Bradshaw was asked if Harbaugh had underachieved at his alma mater, and his quotes pulled no punches.

“It’s Michigan, expectations are never way too high,” Bradshaw said. “Underperformed? Absolutely. Beating Michigan State, which he barely can do, losing to Ohio State, which he always does, absolutely, he has not performed as well as the Wolverine faithful think he should have. He’s going to have a hard time today. Can’t beat the good teams with the good quarterbacks.”

Bradshaw’s final words were prescient. Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completed 30 of 50 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns in the Hoosiers’ 38-21 win.

Has Jim Harbaugh underperformed at Michigan? Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and @EmmanuelAcho weigh in on #BigNoonKickoff pic.twitter.com/ThueJmeY5x — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2020

The more Michigan loses this season, the louder the whispers of Jim Harbaugh returning to the NFL will become. That’s just reality.

Michigan is scheduled to take on Wisconsin Saturday night. The Badgers have not played since October 24 due to COVID-19.