Texans Have Reportedly Made Another Assistant Coach Hire

Houston Texans head coach David Culley is still working on assembling his coaching staff, and to help complete it, he’s bringing on a former Michigan assistant to help.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans are hiring Ben McDaniels as an offensive assistant and assistant quarterbacks coach. McDaniels spent the last two years as quarterbacks coach at Michigan.

Michigan parted ways with McDaniels this past January following their disappointing 2020 campaign. He was one of six coaches the team decided not to bring back for 2021.

But McDaniels boasts some pretty extensive coaching experience despite being only 40 years old. He has over 16 years of coaching experience, including six years as an assistant in the NFL.

It certainly helps that McDaniels comes from an NFL family. His older brother, Josh McDaniels, gave him his first NFL job as analyst with the Denver Broncos in 2009.

Ben McDaniels’ role will put him in close contact with disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson (if Watson stays, of course). Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020. He also threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns while completing over 70-percent of his passes.

There might not be a better measuring stick for his coaching chops than working alongside one of the NFL’s best young passers.

It’s going to be interesting to see how the Texans offense functions in 2021 under the new staff.

