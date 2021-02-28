Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman Announces Major Transfer Destination

After three less-than-thrilling seasons at Texas Tech, QB Alan Bowman decided to leave via the transfer portal. He’s chosen a destination where he could put his talents on the national stage more often.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bowman announced he is committing to Michigan. According to 247Sports, he is eligible to play for the Wolverines immediately and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“Let’s get to work!!” Bowman tweeted, along with an image of himself wearing a Michigan colors. “#GoBlue”

In three seasons at Texas Tech, Bowman completed 67-percent of his passes for 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has started 16 of 19 games for the Red Raiders and was a team captain in 2019.

Coming out of Grapevine High School in 2018, Bowman was a three-star prospect and the No. 899 recruit in the country per 247Sports. He was the No. 37 pro-style quarterback in the nation, and the No. 126 prospect from the state of Texas.

Most importantly though, Alan Bowman joins a Wolverines team that has not yet settled on a starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Michigan went just 2-4 in 2020, their worst season of the Jim Harbaugh era. Up until this point, the 2021 quarterback battle was expected to be between sophomore Cade McNamara and freshman J.J. McCarthy.

Bringing Bowman on board – who has more college experience than both of them combined – obviously changes that dynamic now.

Will Alan Bowman be the Wolverines’ starting quarterback next season?