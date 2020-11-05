There’s Reportedly Growing ‘Buzz’ About Jim Harbaugh’s Next Move

It’s that time of the year where everyone tries to look into their crystal ball to see if Jim Harbaugh will leave the Michigan Wolverines. The only difference this time around is that he might actually consider taking another job elsewhere.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, there is growing buzz about Harbaugh potentially going back to the NFL.

“Buzz is filtering through NFL front offices that Harbaugh is open to return to the league,” Thamel said. “And that brings into focus the fascinating question of whether an NFL franchise would be tempted by the duality of Harbaugh’s NFL tenure – a track record of winning that came with significant headaches.”

Thamel’s source isn’t so sure that Harbaugh is a hot commodity right now, saying “I just don’t hear his name out there anywhere.”

Harbaugh spent four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the franchise to the NFC Championship in each of his first three seasons.

There's a Super Bowl coach with a better NFL win percentage than Bill Belichick. He's expected to be amendable to a return to the NFL. What's the NFL's interest in him? The Jim Harbaugh conundrum. https://t.co/mXQbLrwY4e — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2020

Whether or not NFL teams have interest in Harbaugh is still unclear at this time.

Harbaugh going back to the NFL would be great for ratings, at least in the short term. We know for a fact that ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum wants to see it happen.

“He has another year on his contract after this. It’s not going to get any better,” Finebaum said. “So let’s sit down, work it out, and let Jim Harbaugh look for a job in the NFL. I don’t know if he can get one. He may. It’s a different league than it was when he was with the 49ers. But I think he is better off somewhere other than Michigan, and quite frankly, I think Michigan fans are starting to agree.”

Do you want to see Jim Harbaugh back in the NFL?