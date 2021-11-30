Tom Brady Had Cool Message For Jim Harbaugh On Monday

Jim Harbaugh finally got over the hump and led Michigan to a historic victory over Ohio State this past weekend. The win marked the first time the Wolverines had beaten the Buckeyes in the last decade and the first time that the 57-year-old had beaten his rivals as the program’s head coach.

A Michigan alum, Harbaugh was obviously ecstatic to come out on top 42-27 on Saturday afternoon in Arbor. But, he wasn’t the only former Wolverine that was overjoyed to get the win.

Former Michigan quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was among those that tuned into The Game on Saturday to cheer on his alma mater. The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller was thrilled to see his Wolverines emerge from the rivalry matchup victorious.

On Monday, a few days after the win, Brady invited Harbaugh on his Sirius XM podcast “Let’s Go” and thanked the Michigan head coach for delivering the highlight of his weekend.

“The Wolverines are back,” Brady said on the podcast, per Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News. “And I said earlier it was one of the great days in college football I can ever remember, just watching. You know it was a perfect Ann Arbor day the snow was falling down, the field was… Big Jonny, our old equipment coach, used to say ‘Rain, blood, s— or mud, boys, we’re getting out there and we’re playing Michigan football.’ And that was a good old Michigan ass-kicking.

“It was so fun for us to be watching and so happy for the seniors, so happy for Coach Harbaugh, what he’s done for the program. It gave us all a lot of joy on the weekend so thanks a lot Coach.”

Harbaugh was on Tom Brady’s Sirius XM podcast “Let’s Go!” tonight and said of the OSU win: “It’s something that I know I’m going to remember until they throw dirt over top of me.” Here’s Brady’s comment ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/oxt9C2XfYj — angelique (@chengelis) November 30, 2021

Harbaugh also explained that Saturday’s win would be something he would never forget.

“It’s something that I know I’m going to remember until they throw dirt over top of me,” the 57-year-old head coach said.

It’s been a magical year for Michigan, but the run isn’t over quite yet. The Wolverines have a date with Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game this weekend with a spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.

Brady, who will be preparing for a game against the Atlanta Falcons, will surely be cheering on his former program from afar on Saturday afternoon.