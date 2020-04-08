Tom Brady Says He Considered Transferring From Michigan

On Wednesday morning, star quarterback Tom Brady went on the air with Howard Stern in a two-hour interview.

Over the course of the show, Brady touched on numerous topics. He recounted his relationship with Bill Belichick, when he knew his time in New England was at an end and how his relationship with Gisele was impacted by his football career.

The star quarterback revealed a story that hasn’t been shared before. Brady revealed he considered transferring away from Michigan as he struggled to move up the depth chart.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he considered moving to the Pac-12 instead of staying with the Wolverines. Brady revealed he considered leaving Michigan for Cal.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Down South:

“My second year…and the guy who was playing, he was very much their guys. He had a great start to his career and I was looking up at all of these guys on the depth chart who were ahead of me and I thought ‘I’m never going to get a chance here. So I remember talking to the people at Cal because that was my second choice to go to Berkeley.’ “I was thinking maybe I should go there because I’d get more of an opportunity to play there. I went and I talked to Lloyd Carr, who was the head coach, and said ‘I don’t think I’m going to get my chance here.’ He said ‘Tom, I want you to stay and I believe in you. You can be a good player but you have to start worrying about the things you can control.'”

Obviously Brady decided to stay on as a member of the Wolverines and eventually won the starting job.

He went 20-5 as a starting quarterback at Michigan.