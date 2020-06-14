It would be hard to find a better quarterback teacher than Tom Brady. Luckily for four-star quarterback recruit Shedeur Sanders, he knows some people.

Sanders is the son of legendary cornerback Deion Sanders, one of the best players in NFL history. He has emerged as a major recruit, ranked No. 221 among all 2021 recruits.

247Sports‘ composite rankings have Sanders at No. 12 among pro-style quarterbacks and No. 34 in the state of Texas.

Brady’s Michigan Wolverines are among the major programs to offer Sanders so far. His father’s alma mater Florida State is also on that list, as are programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Tennessee, and South Carolina, where his brother Shilo Sanders is currently on the roster as a cornerback. Some tutelage from the NFL legend won’t hurt as he prepares for his senior season.

Tom Brady is currently in the middle of what may be the most interesting offseason of his NFL career. The future Hall of Famer shocked the sports world in March, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and leaving the New England Patriots behind.

Shedeur Sanders has been a prolific high school player so far. Last year at Trinity Christian School, he threw for 3.459 yards, 47 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also ran for 226 yards and 11 rushing yards.

The team went 13-1, and won a third straight Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state title.

For his high school career, Sanders has completed 63.7-percent of his throws for 8,796 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions.