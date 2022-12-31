Troubling Jim Harbaugh Stat Going Viral During The Fiesta Bowl

If Michigan is going to defeat TCU and punch its ticket to the national championship game, Jim Harbaugh will have to do something he has never done in his coaching career.

Believe it or not, Harbaugh has never overcome an 18-point deficit in his career. That includes his time in the NFL.

That's an unfortunate statistic for Michigan since it trails 21-3 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

On the bright side, Michigan has an entire half of football left to play. The Wolverines just need to start taking better care of the football.

So far, Michigan's offense has struggled in critical moments. J.J. McCarthy had an interception returned for a touchdown in the first quarter, and Kalel Mullings had a fumble at the goal line.

McCarthy will need to put the offense on his back in the second half, there's no doubt about it.

TCU will receive the football to start the second half.