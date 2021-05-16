Fans Loving TV Moment Between Chris Webber, Jalen Rose

During their two years playing together at Michigan as part of the “Fab Five,” Chris Webber and Jalen Rose created plenty of highlights and memories.

Unfortunately, for a long time, the two were not on good terms. Thankfully, their beef has dissipated recently, and just in time for Webber’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

After Webber’s honor became official today, he sat down and spoke with his former teammate on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” The two looked back on their time at UM and also spoke about Webber’s career in the pros.

This is a far cry from where their relationship was a few years ago.

Just a small clip of Jalen Rose and Chris Webber talking about Webber joining the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021. So happy to hear these two taking again, still so much love between them. This is the positivity I'm here for on a Sunday. #HallofFame2021 #NBACountdown pic.twitter.com/hYKsBVan5B — Curtis Sheehan (@CurtisSheehan) May 16, 2021

It’s great to see Rose and Webber interact like this. The two of them are college basketball legends, and now Webber has rightfully been immortalized in Springfield.

Hopefully, between Rose and Webber reconciling and the 2019 hiring of Juwan Howard at Michigan, the Fab Five can finally be whole again.

Chris Webber and Jalen Rose speaking to each other on national tv was what hoop fans needed. Really cool to see them bury the hatchet. Fab Five lives on. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) May 16, 2021

That would be a treat for Wolverines fans and hoops aficionados in general.