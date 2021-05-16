The Spun

Fans Loving TV Moment Between Chris Webber, Jalen Rose

Michigan Wolverines forward Juwan Howard, guard Jalen Rose, and forward Chris Webber (l to r) look on during a game against the Indiana Pacers.8 Mar 1992: Michigan Wolverines forward Juwan Howard, guard Jalen Rose, and forward Chris Webber (l to r) look on during a game against Indiana.

During their two years playing together at Michigan as part of the “Fab Five,” Chris Webber and Jalen Rose created plenty of highlights and memories.

Unfortunately, for a long time, the two were not on good terms. Thankfully, their beef has dissipated recently, and just in time for Webber’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

After Webber’s honor became official today, he sat down and spoke with his former teammate on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.” The two looked back on their time at UM and also spoke about Webber’s career in the pros.

This is a far cry from where their relationship was a few years ago.

It’s great to see Rose and Webber interact like this. The two of them are college basketball legends, and now Webber has rightfully been immortalized in Springfield.

Hopefully, between Rose and Webber reconciling and the 2019 hiring of Juwan Howard at Michigan, the Fab Five can finally be whole again.

That would be a treat for Wolverines fans and hoops aficionados in general.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.