University Of Michigan President Was Fired This Weekend

University of Michigan president Mark Schlissel was fired over the weekend for what the school called an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.”

Schlissel had announced last October he intended to step down in June 2023. However, his tenure was cut short by a university investigation.

“On Dec. 8, 2021, via an anonymous complaint, we learned that Dr. Schlissel may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with a University employee,” the U-M Board of Regents said in a press release. “After an investigation, we learned that Dr. Schlissel, over a period of years, used his University email account to communicate with that subordinate in a manner inconsistent with the dignity and reputation of the University.”

Former University of Michigan president Mary Sue Coleman–who Schlissel succeeded in 2014–has been named as an interim replacement.

Under now ex-prez Mark Schlissel @UMich treated students accused of sexual misconduct with contempt, denied them due process, and Schlissel expressed no understanding of the complications and difficulties of sorting out sexual relationships between students. Oops. https://t.co/W06rJ4Nmmn — Emily Yoffe (@EmilyYoffe) January 16, 2022

In addition to announcing Schlissel’s dismissal, the Board of Regents also released dozens of email and text message correspondences between the president and the employee he is accused of carrying on a relationship with.

Schlissel had a base salary of $927,000. Prior to arriving at Michigan, he had been provost at Brown.