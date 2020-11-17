Urban Meyer Says Michigan Must Address 1 Thing Moving Forward

A terrible start to the 2020 season continued for Michigan over the weekend. Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines were embarrassed by Wisconsin 49-11 at home in the Big House on Saturday night.

The loss dragged Michigan to 1-3 and added to an already disappointing year. But Saturday’s loss was more of the same for Michigan over the last couple campaigns.

Since Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor in 2015, the Wolverines have constantly underperformed, particularly in big games and against key rivals.

Being a high-profile team has its perks but since the team has struggled, it also invites unwanted critics. One pundit who has been particularly skeptical of Michigan is former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

In an interview with the Big Ten Network, Meyer actually agreed with Harbaugh’s post-game assessment of the Wolverines. The FOX Sports analyst noted that the only way for Michigan to get back on track is to go back to the basics.

“The fundamentals of the game are the only thing that can get you through tough times,” Meyer said.

Urban Meyer agrees with Jim Harbaugh's assessment of Michigan. "The fundamentals of the game are the only thing that can get you through tough times."@CoachUrbanMeyer talks latest in B1G ➡️ https://t.co/6eDTgwffMo pic.twitter.com/7cBc9nBbFr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 17, 2020

If one of the best college football coaches of his generation says to go back to fundamentals, that seems like a good place to start.

Michigan clearly needs to address all aspects of the program if they hope to end the season on a positive note. Harbaugh opened up the quarterback position for competition, but the group also needs to make drastic adjustments on defense.

In addition to this year, the Wolverines will also have to see how they want to build for the future. Many fans and pundits don’t think Harbaugh is the answer, so decisions will have to be made.

Michigan will look to salvage their season, starting this week against Rutgers. The Wolverines will travel to Piscataway to play the Scarlett Knights at 7:30 p.m. ET.