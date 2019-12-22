Urban Meyer: Citrus Bowl Is “Bigger” For Alabama Than Michigan

As the Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Alabama draws near, FOX Sports’ panel of analysts broke down the looming matchup.

Joel Klatt asked both Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer who the Citrus Bowl is bigger for. Here was Meyer’s response:

“I’m going with Alabama, because is just doesn’t look right when [you look at the rankings] and see Alabama at No. 13,” Meyer said.

“At Ohio State, for the seven years we were there, there we a couple times we got caught outside the top 10 and I’m telling ya, you’re not sure the sun’s going to come up the next day in Columbus. In Tuscaloosa, this is uncharted waters. You lose this game and you finish No. 18 or something like that – they’ll be fine, they have a great recruiting class – but I can just imagine Nick Saban and that coaching staff, they have to win this game.”

Here’s how Leinart and Klatt responded.

It's not a New Year's Six game, but there's still plenty to keep an eye on!@joelklatt, @MattLeinartQB and @CoachUrbanMeyer tell us who has more to play for between Alabama and Michigan. pic.twitter.com/UtY0mGqtSX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 21, 2019

Leinart suggested Jim Harbaugh and company need the win more, while Klatt sided with the former Ohio State coach on this prompt.

Both teams will look to end the season on a high note.

Alabama and Michigan kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC on New Year’s Day.