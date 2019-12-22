The Spun

Urban Meyer: Citrus Bowl Is “Bigger” For Alabama Than Michigan

FOX Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer on set.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

As the Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Alabama draws near, FOX Sports’ panel of analysts broke down the looming matchup.

Joel Klatt asked both Matt Leinart and Urban Meyer who the Citrus Bowl is bigger for. Here was Meyer’s response:

“I’m going with Alabama, because is just doesn’t look right when [you look at the rankings] and see Alabama at No. 13,” Meyer said.

“At Ohio State, for the seven years we were there, there we a couple times we got caught outside the top 10 and I’m telling ya, you’re not sure the sun’s going to come up the next day in Columbus. In Tuscaloosa, this is uncharted waters. You lose this game and you finish No. 18 or something like that – they’ll be fine, they have a great recruiting class – but I can just imagine Nick Saban and that coaching staff, they have to win this game.”

Here’s how Leinart and Klatt responded.

Leinart suggested Jim Harbaugh and company need the win more, while Klatt sided with the former Ohio State coach on this prompt.

Both teams will look to end the season on a high note.

Alabama and Michigan kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC on New Year’s Day.

