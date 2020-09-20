The Spun

Urban Meyer Has Bold Comparison For Michigan QB Joe Milton

Michigan QB Joe Milton runs against Rutgers.PISCATAWAY, NJ - NOVEMBER 10: Joe Milton #3 of the Michigan Wolverines is flushed from the pocket against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the fourth quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

You’d be hard pressed to find Urban Meyer say anything positive about the Michigan Wolverines when he was head coach at Ohio State. But now a college football analyst, Meyer is getting a bit more used to complimenting Michigan – in this instance, quarterback Joe Milton.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh recently named Milton the Michigan starting quarterback over Dylan McCaffrey. As a result, McCaffrey opted to enter his name in the transfer portal, meaning Milton’s starting status has been cemented.

Milton, a redshirt sophomore and former four-star recruit, is drawing rave reviews ahead of the 2020 season. Meyer is the latest to offer his thoughts on the Wolverines’ new starting quarterback.

Meyer compared Milton to current Patriots quarterback Cam Newton during Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff. Take a look at what Meyer had to say about the Michigan quarterback below.

“I would always just kind of walk over and start looking at their personnel, and I was like, ‘Who is that cat?” Meyer said on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, via Saturday Down South. “That is a Cam Newton lookalike, and he’s got a hose and he can run.”

Locked in 🔒

If anyone’s allowed to compare a player to Cam Newton, it’s Urban Meyer. Meyer coached Newton when the two were at Florida. Of course, Newton was then backing up Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

Michigan is certainly hoping Milton can be half the player Newton was in college.

The Wolverines may finally have found a quarterback capable of taking down the Ohio State Buckeyes this season.


