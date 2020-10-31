Urban Meyer Has Blunt Comment On Michigan’s Offense

Urban Meyer never lost to Michigan during his time at Ohio State. He’s still finding ways to irritate the Wolverines as a television analyst.

This afternoon, following Michigan’s stunning 27-24 loss to Michigan State, Meyer offered up his thoughts on the game. When it came to the Michigan offense, he was blunt.

“I’m not sure they’ve completed a vertical pass yet,” Meyer said on FOX’s postgame studio show.

Interestingly, Michigan quarterback Joe Milton completed 32-of-51 passes for 300 yards, so it’s not like he played poorly. However, a lot of those connections were of the short-to-medium yardage variety, so Meyer has a point about them not being able to challenge the Spartans downfield.

With games against ranked opponents Indiana, Wisconsin and Penn State coming up, there are opportunities for the Wolverines to bounce back before they have to play Ohio State to end the season.

However, there’s no sugarcoating today’s loss. This is a game they absolutely had to have, considering Michigan State was 0-1 on the season and this is Jim Harbaugh’s sixth year with the Maize and Blue.