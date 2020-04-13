Urban Meyer Named The Best Michigan Team He Faced At Ohio State

In seven seasons at Ohio State, Urban Meyer never lost to arch-rival Michigan. But some of those wins were much harder than others.

On Sunday, Meyer rewatched the 2016 edition of The Game on The Big Ten Network’s Instagram page. Over the course of the now-legendary 30-27 overtime win, Meyer admitted that the 2016 Wolverines were the best Michigan team he ever faced.

“That was, I think, that was the Wolverines’ best team they had since I’ve been coaching against them,” Meyer said. “Our defense kept us in the game.”

The three-point Ohio State win was the closest that Meyer ever came to losing against Michigan. Jim Harbaugh’s team led for most of the game and needed a 23-yard field goal from Tyler Durbin to force overtime.

After exchanging touchdowns in the first overtime period, Michigan’s offense stalled with a field goal in the second. But Curtis Samuel made a 15-yard touchdown run to seal the win.

Insights from Urban Meyer while rewatching the 2016 Ohio State-Michigan game, including that Ed Warinner called the game-winning play and that "The Spot" almost didn't happen. https://t.co/uOZhuKY3ln pic.twitter.com/zSdOKWdji0 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) April 13, 2020

The next two editions of The Game were decisive wins for Meyer and the Buckeyes. They won 31-20 in Ann Arbor in 2017, then recorded a historic beatdown of the Wolverines in a 62-39 win in Columbus in Meyer’s final regular season game as coach.

Meyer’s first game against Michigan in 2012 was the only other time his Buckeyes won by less than double-digits.

What do you think was the toughest Michigan team Urban Meyer faced at Ohio State?