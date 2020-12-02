Michigan Writer: Urban Meyer ‘Not The Answer’

This year has been an abject disaster for Michigan football. At 2-4, the potential that the school fires Jim Harbaugh, or the two sides have a mutual parting, feels more real than ever. Things are so desperate in Ann Arbor that some have even floated the idea of the school making a run at former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who tormented the Wolverines throughout his tenure in Columbus.

Urban Meyer was a perfect 7-0 against Michigan during his tenure. He called it the No. 1 accomplishment in his Ohio State tenure, even above the national championship.

If Meyer wants to get back into coaching, he immediately becomes the top candidate out there. That is the type of coach that Michigan will want to target. Of course, there is no guarantee that either side will be cool with that kind of a marriage, given the history there.

One Michigan writer, Adam Childs of GBM Wolverine, doesn’t think that Meyer is the answer. He doesn’t think that bringing in Meyer is “worth it,” citing some of the controversies of the Ohio State coach’s past.

Some Michigan fans have wanted to school to pursue Urban Meyer as the next head coach and our @AdamChilds21 explains why he's simply not the man for the job.#GoBlue https://t.co/dm80i4YG7C — GBM Wolverine (@GBM_Wolverine) December 1, 2020

Childs says that Meyer’s Ohio State’s background doesn’t bother him, and he’d take Luke Fickell, an Ohio State lifer before becoming head coach at Cincinnati, for example. It is the issues that have popped up at Florida and Ohio State under Meyer that he believes are not worth the trouble.

I don’t care that he used to coach at Ohio State, that doesn’t bother me. If the Wolverines hired Luke Fickell I would be fine with it (I think there are better candidates than him, but I would not be mad at the hire). The problem lies in what kind of person Meyer is. His players have been known to get in trouble. They had a ton of arrests when he was at Florida. For every Tim Tebow he coached there were countless players that weren’t exactly model citizens. But the biggest thing of all was the fact that he kept Zach Smith on his staff for so long. When he knew what kind of person he was and even helped him cover it up. If you believe Meyer when he said he didn’t know about what Smith had done, then you are blind to the situation.

He also takes issue with the way that Urban Meyer left Florida, as it hit a downturn, only to take the Ohio State job a year later.

Of course, winning cures all ills, so if Meyer was to take the job and returned Michigan football to the top of the Big Ten, most Wolverine fans would quickly change their tune. It does seem very unlikely that Meyer would take this job, with other potential openings at Texas and USC that don’t immediately make him enemy No. 1 at his old school.

[GBM Wolverine]