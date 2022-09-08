Urban Meyer Reacts To Michigan's Quarterback Situation

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Urban Meyer head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Jim Harbaugh head coach of the Michigan Wolverines shake hands after the game. Ohio State won 31 to 20 on November 25, 2017 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Michigan's quarterback competition is expected to come to an end fairly soon.

After starting Cade McNamara at quarterback in Michigan's season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh named J.J. McCarthy the team's starter for Week 2.

Speaking on “Urban’s Take with Tim May" this week, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer shared his thoughts on Michigan's quarterback controversy.

Meyer believes McCarthy is the more talented option at quarterback. However, it won't be easy to bench an experienced player like McNamara.

“Yeah, that’s a tough one,” Meyer said, via On3. “You know, our Big Noon Kickoff, they did a bunch of Team Up North games last year and they feel that J.J. is the more talented guy. Highly recruited.

"But then you start thinking, wait a minute, the guy who took them to the first Big Ten championship, first win over Ohio State in 10 years, whatever it was. How can you do that to him? A coaches responsibility is to play whoever can help you win the game. Now that’s so much easier said than done, especially if there’s loyalty. The fact that there is, this guy is a great leader. So, you know, that’s going to be interesting see how it plays out.”

Meyer added that he'll keep a close eye on Michigan's quarterback situation this week.

"So I’m going to watch that close like everyone else. Because, how do you — Cade McNamara to me, is the starting quarterback, until he is beaten out. And you better beat him out, then."

McNamara finished Michigan's season opener with 136 passing yards and a touchdown. McCarthy received limited playing time, yet he still managed to have 30 passing yards, 50 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Michigan will face Hawaii this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.