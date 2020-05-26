The Wolverines received good news Monday after landing a commitment from a 2021 four-star LB. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and several other Michigan assistants had a creative way of celebrating the massive pickup.

Four-star linebacker Jaydon Hood is heading to Ann Arbor, per his commitment announcement. Hood is the No. 11 inside linebacker and 298th overall prospect, per the 247Sports Composite Score.

Needless to say, this is a big-time pickup for the Wolverines. The Florida prospect could also help Michigan form a stronger pipeline to the Sunshine State – a state littered with elite high school prospects.

To celebrate the big news, Harbaugh – along with defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary – decided to do some cartwheels. The celebratory cartwheels begin at the :41 second mark of Hood’s commitment video, which you can see below:

There’s a reason Hood’s commitment has Harbaugh and his assistants practically jumping for joy. As a junior in high school, the four-star linebacker had 115 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and a pick-six. It’s scary to consider his production could increase in his senior season.

The Michigan defense has worked wonders developing linebacker prospects into prominent NFL linebackers. Devin Bush is the latest Wolverine great to join the NFL’s ranks.

Hood could be Michigan’s next star linebacker. There will be plenty more cartwheels to come if that happens.