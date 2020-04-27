The Spun

Video: Jim Harbaugh Does Morning Announcements For Elementary School

Jim Harbaugh speaks as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the University of Michigan football team.ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 30: Jim Harbaugh speaks as he is introduced as the new Head Coach of the University of Michigan football team at the Junge Family Champions Center on December 30, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Schools remain closed in many regions of the country, including Jim Harbaugh’s old stomping grounds in Bowling Green, Ohio.

So Harbaugh decided to offer some of the kids at the St. Aloysius elementary school a surprise for their virtual learning. This morning, Principal Andrea Paul eschewed her usual morning announcements in favor of letting Harbaugh do them.

Harbaugh, who attended the school as a child, then read off the announcements. After those were over, he brought on his daughter Addison, who joined him in saying a prayer, and leading the pledge of allegiance.

When he was all done, the Michigan coach added his usual flair by adding a powerful “Go Blue!” Though that message may not resonate as strongly for a city in Ohio.

Jim Harbaugh moved around a lot as a child due to his father’s coaching career. Jack Harbaugh took his family with him all across the states of Ohio, Iowa and Michigan, and then to California when he became the Stanford defensive coordinator.

Jim ultimately went to Michigan, where he became a starter quarterback and later a first-round NFL Draft pick.

But while Ohio State has given Harbaugh plenty of headaches of the year, he still has plenty of love for the state of Ohio.

Nicely done, coach!

