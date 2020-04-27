Schools remain closed in many regions of the country, including Jim Harbaugh’s old stomping grounds in Bowling Green, Ohio.

So Harbaugh decided to offer some of the kids at the St. Aloysius elementary school a surprise for their virtual learning. This morning, Principal Andrea Paul eschewed her usual morning announcements in favor of letting Harbaugh do them.

Harbaugh, who attended the school as a child, then read off the announcements. After those were over, he brought on his daughter Addison, who joined him in saying a prayer, and leading the pledge of allegiance.

When he was all done, the Michigan coach added his usual flair by adding a powerful “Go Blue!” Though that message may not resonate as strongly for a city in Ohio.

Jim Harbaugh did the morning announcements for his old elementary school St. Aloysius in Bowling Green today. It's everything you'd hope it would be! Morning prayer. Pledge of Allegiance. It's all in here. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/hxLpVyJuJH — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) April 27, 2020

Jim Harbaugh moved around a lot as a child due to his father’s coaching career. Jack Harbaugh took his family with him all across the states of Ohio, Iowa and Michigan, and then to California when he became the Stanford defensive coordinator.

Jim ultimately went to Michigan, where he became a starter quarterback and later a first-round NFL Draft pick.

But while Ohio State has given Harbaugh plenty of headaches of the year, he still has plenty of love for the state of Ohio.

Nicely done, coach!