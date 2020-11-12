Video: Kirk Herbstreit’s Reaction To Jim Harbaugh Question Is Going Viral

Kirk Herbstreit usually has the answers to most college football questions, but it appears he’s legitimately stumped by Michigan’s struggles over the past two weeks.

During a virtual press conference this week, Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News was getting ready to ask Herbstreit about the Wolverines’ two-game losing streak and what has gone wrong. His response was as good as it gets.

“Oh no, here we go,” Herbstreit replied while tossing and turning in his chair. “What in the heck is going on up there?”

Chengelis responded “That’s what I was going to ask you, Kirk.” He then jokingly asked Chengelis “Can I pass?”

Here’s the hilarious exchange between Chengelis and Herbstreit:

Kirk Herbstreit’s reaction when he heard my name called to ask a question on a Zoom presser yesterday keeps making me laugh 🤣 🤣🤣 #noonewantstotalktome 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QQ8CZLI0zI — angelique (@chengelis) November 12, 2020

Although he initially avoided the question from Chengelis, Herbstreit finally shared his thoughts on the recent skid for Michigan.

“I have no way of describing what’s happening,” Herbstreit told Chengelis. “I’m hopeful that they show up inspired and ready to play against Wisconsin and that they can play better. But it’s been tough to watch these last couple games.”

What confuses Herbstreit so much is that he witnessed firsthand how lethal Michigan can be when it’s firing on all cylinders. He was thoroughly impressed by Harbaugh’s squad in their season opener against Minnesota. However, the past two performances have been extremely disappointing.

Maybe, just maybe, the Wolverines will snap out of their recent funk this Saturday against the Badgers.